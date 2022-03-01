 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frank J. Lessner, Jr.

  • 0
Frank J. Lessner, Jr.

GRIFFITH, IN - Frank J. Lessner, Jr., 97 formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children: Frank (late Nancy) Lessner, Susan (Joe) Moranski and Keith Lessner; grandchildren: Kari (Tim) Crane, Joey Steffani and Keith Lessner, Jr.; nephew, Pal Lessner; and niece Kitten Queen. Frank was preceded in death his wife of 65 years, Betty; and his parents: Frank and Frances Lessner. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 DIRECTLY at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (formerly St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church) 768 Lincoln Ave. Calumet City, IL. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL.

Frank was a WW II Veteran. He retired from TF North Maintenance Department. Frank founded Club Temulac 75 years ago and took pride in being its oldest member. He was a lover of the outdoors and spent much of his time with "his girls" (chickens). Frank credited his chickens as a reason for staying physically and mentally sharp the vast majority of his life. He enjoyed reminiscing with family and friends of his life experiences through the years. Frank retold stories notably highlighting his values of working hard, dependability and loyalty to faith, country and family. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts