GRIFFITH, IN - Frank J. Lessner, Jr., 97 formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children: Frank (late Nancy) Lessner, Susan (Joe) Moranski and Keith Lessner; grandchildren: Kari (Tim) Crane, Joey Steffani and Keith Lessner, Jr.; nephew, Pal Lessner; and niece Kitten Queen. Frank was preceded in death his wife of 65 years, Betty; and his parents: Frank and Frances Lessner. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 DIRECTLY at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (formerly St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church) 768 Lincoln Ave. Calumet City, IL. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL.