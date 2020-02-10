CHICAGO, IL - Frank J. Marynowski, age 78 of Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He is survived by his two sons: Frank Marynowski Jr. and Keith (Sue) Marynowski; granddaughter: Madison Marynowski; brother: Rich (Linda) Marynowski; niece: Natalie (John) Philips and their sons: Henry and George; niece Julie (Chad) Dickson and their children: Annie and Elliot. Also surviving are his cousins: Joe Kvukovich and Michael Kvukovich, who took wonderful care of Frank; and Frank's former wife: Carol (nee Zieminski) Marynowski and her sister: Patricia and Louise. Frank was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Mary (nee Knautz) Marynowski.