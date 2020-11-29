 Skip to main content
Frank J. Nowak

Frank J. Nowak

May 17, 1936 - Nov. 24, 2020

COLON, MI - Frank J. Nowak, age 84, of Colon passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Crown Point, IN. Frank was a long time resident of Hammond.

When he retired from Indiana Bell Phone Company, he moved to Colon, MI.

There will be a visitation held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Schipper Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at 12 noon at Lakeside Cemetery. Condolences may be left at schipperfuneralhome.com.

