May 17, 1936 - Nov. 24, 2020
COLON, MI - Frank J. Nowak, age 84, of Colon passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Crown Point, IN. Frank was a long time resident of Hammond.
When he retired from Indiana Bell Phone Company, he moved to Colon, MI.
There will be a visitation held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Schipper Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at 12 noon at Lakeside Cemetery. Condolences may be left at schipperfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.