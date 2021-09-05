 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frank J. Piunti

Frank J. Piunti

HOBART, IN - Frank J. Piunti, age 73 of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away on August 31, 2021. He attended Emerson High School class of 1966. Frank was the devoted owner of FJM Auto Sales. He enjoyed music, cooking and spending time at the lake house with friends and family.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Beverly; his children: James (late Rachel), Marianne (Ryan) Fay; granddaughters: Rachelle and Kay Kay; brother: Joseph (Carmen) Piunti; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial visitation Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Mass of Christian Burial directly at St. Francis Xavier Parish, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts