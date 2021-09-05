HOBART, IN - Frank J. Piunti, age 73 of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away on August 31, 2021. He attended Emerson High School class of 1966. Frank was the devoted owner of FJM Auto Sales. He enjoyed music, cooking and spending time at the lake house with friends and family.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Beverly; his children: James (late Rachel), Marianne (Ryan) Fay; granddaughters: Rachelle and Kay Kay; brother: Joseph (Carmen) Piunti; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial visitation Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Mass of Christian Burial directly at St. Francis Xavier Parish, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com