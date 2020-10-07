 Skip to main content
VALPARAISO, IN — Frank J Pokorny died peacefully on July 18, 2020, in Valparaiso, IN.

He is survived by his wife, Clare, of Valparaiso; daughter, Michelle, of Fallbrook CA; sons, Daniel (Natalie), of Valparaiso, and Andrew (Chelsea), of Salem OR; and sister, Margaret Lucas (Paul), of Alexandria. VA. Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth, and his parents, Anna Zifchack and Frank Pokorny.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

