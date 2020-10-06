 Skip to main content
Frank J. Pokorny

VALPARAISO, IN - Frank J Pokorny died peacefully on July 18, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN.

He is survived by his wife, Clare of Valparaiso, daughter Michelle of Fallbrook Ca, sons Daniel (Natalie) of Valparaiso and Andrew (Chelsea) of Salem OR, and sister Margaret Lucas (Paul) of Alexandria VA. Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth and his parents, Anna Zifchack and Frank Pokorny.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

