Frank J. Sidote

CALUMET CITY, IL - Frank Sidote, 62, of Calumet City, IL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 suddenly. Frank was born in Hammond on January 20, 1960. He attended grade school at St. Victor and high school at T.F North. He started his career off as a heat treating machinist for Boeing and retired from Calumet City Public Works Local 150.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents: Frank T. Sidote, Bessie Sidote; and brother, Sam Sidote. He is survived by his two children: Michael Sidote and Lindsey Sidote; brother, Tom Sidote; former spouse, Meg Royse; and nephews: Chris Sidote,Brian Sidote.

Frank was a loving father and friend to many. His passions were music, football, boating, and his family.