GRIFFITH - Frank J. Vivirito age 93 of Griffith passed away on Thursday January 13, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty; children: Paul (Julie) Vivirito, Mary Kay Vivirito, Diane (Dan) Colpo, Dave Vivirito, Don (Wendy) Vivirito, Michael Vivirito; grandchildren: Tiffany (Matt) Kless, Ryan Vivirito, David Colpo, Tori Vivirito; and great-grandchildren: Aiden Kless and Connor Kless.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday January 20, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith. A prayer service will take place at 6:30 PM.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday January 21st, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY AT St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating.

Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

The family has requested that all those in attendance for the visitation and funeral mass, please wear a facial mask.

Frank was an Army Veteran and was a 60 year plus parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Griffith. He retired from Toyota of Highland as an Office Manager.