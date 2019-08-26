{{featured_button_text}}

STEGER, IL - Frank Janusek, age 98, of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Powell-Janusek, and the late Ima Ozug-Janusek. Loving father of Fred (Loretta) Janusek, Bonnie (late Larry) St. John, and Darryl (late Julie) Janusek. and. Cherished grandfather of 10, great grandfather of 22, great-great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of the late John and late Iggy. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; Michael and Irene Martiska-Janusek. Frank was a retired carpenter and proud United States Army WWII Veteran. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Visitation Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS, STEGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:00 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church - 71 W 35th St, Steger, IL. Interment Skyline Memorial Park - Monee, IL. Information at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com.