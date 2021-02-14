June 17, 1928 - Feb. 4, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - Frank "Kayo" Bossi, 92, Decorated Army veteran and resident of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021. At his request, no service will be held. Frank was born Francesco Bossi on June 17, 1928, in Chicago, IL to Ercole and Incoronata Bossi.

Member of the Bombers Men's Club, he had many friends and enjoyed their company. He was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman, sharing his passion later with his son and sons-in-law.

Frank served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star; he was proud of his years of service. He worked many years for Sherwin-Williams where he became a notable machinist. When the plant closed, Frank worked for U.S. Can in Hubbard, OH until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Bossi; his son Frank Bossi; his daughters: Dawn Bossi, Kimberly (Bossi) and Matt Markovich, and Renee (Bossi) and Tony Nelson; and his grandchildren: Nicole Nelson, Natalie (Markovich) and Matthew Chilese, Haley Nelson and Jake Green, Andrea (Nelson) and Rocky DeCarlo, Erin Markovich, Anthony Bossi, and Jodie Nelson. He is also survived by his sister Irene (Bossi) Cassidy and many helpful and loving nieces and nephews. He was deeply hurt by the loss of his grandson Vincent Bossi, and his recent days were brightened by his great-granddaughter, Molly Chilese. Condolences may be sent 8206 Monroe Avenue, Munster, IN 46321. www.kishfuneralhome.net