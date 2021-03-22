MUNSTER, IN - Frank Krist, a longtime resident of Munster, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Frank spent many years as a master machinist at Blaw-Knox and then worked for many years at Continental Machine. He owned and operated Krist Karpets during this time with the assistance of his wife Cecelia.

Frank was a hard worker and a good provider who always put his family first. Frank was a member of St. Thomas More Church and St. Josaphat. He was involved for many years in mental health recovery programs as a team leader.

Frank could fix anything. He was always available to help family and friends with any repairs that they needed. Frank was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. After the war, he was stationed in Bavaria where he learned the German language. He was one of a kind and will truly be missed.

Frank grew up in Canonsburg, Pa and after his military service was over, moved to Gary, Indiana. He then moved to Hammond before settling in Munster.

Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cecelia (Dabies) Krist; his Father, Mitchell Krist; his mother Lucy (Martin) Krist; his sisters: Anna Zemaitis and Helen "Honey" France.