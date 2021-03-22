MUNSTER, IN - Frank Krist, a longtime resident of Munster, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Frank spent many years as a master machinist at Blaw-Knox and then worked for many years at Continental Machine. He owned and operated Krist Karpets during this time with the assistance of his wife Cecelia.
Frank was a hard worker and a good provider who always put his family first. Frank was a member of St. Thomas More Church and St. Josaphat. He was involved for many years in mental health recovery programs as a team leader.
Frank could fix anything. He was always available to help family and friends with any repairs that they needed. Frank was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. After the war, he was stationed in Bavaria where he learned the German language. He was one of a kind and will truly be missed.
Frank grew up in Canonsburg, Pa and after his military service was over, moved to Gary, Indiana. He then moved to Hammond before settling in Munster.
Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cecelia (Dabies) Krist; his Father, Mitchell Krist; his mother Lucy (Martin) Krist; his sisters: Anna Zemaitis and Helen "Honey" France.
He is survived by his sister, Georgia Popiolkowski; daughter, Diana Krist-Gard, Kathleen Krist Krueger; and son, Mark Krist; his grandchildren: Kristina Marini, Nicole Marini, Robert Marini, Catherine Marini, Alexandra Marini, Collin Krueger, Cade Krueger, Charles Krist and Ella Krist.
We would like to thank Hospice of the Calumet Area for their compassionate help during this time as well as the dedicated caregivers from Companion Care who helped Frank remain at home for many years.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 4pm to 7:30 pm. You can watch the Memorial service on Youtube.com at Frank Krist Memorial Service Kish Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Calumet Area.