Frank L. Bardoczi Sr.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 with Father Alphonse Skerl, officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Frank was a lifetime resident of the Calumet Area and a faithful member of Holy Trinity Hungarian Church in East Chicago. He was currently a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help church. He was retired from LTV Steel after 30 years as a brick mason. Then he worked another 10 years at Amoco where he filled liquid asphalt trucks. He enjoyed volunteering at Wicker Park Golf Course and playing golf. In his free time, he would do snow plowing, and enjoyed making the Hungarian Sausage and noodles at Church as well as doing many side jobs. Frank was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Humane Society- Calumet Area www.hscalumet.org. would be appreciated. For additional information you may contact Bocken Funeral Home at (219) 844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.