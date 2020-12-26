HAMMOND, IN - Frank L. Croyle, age 80, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 due to COVID-19.

He is survived by his daughters: Angela (late, Robert) Hicks and Francene (Mathew) Hoover; granddaughter Natasha Vivian; grandsons: Nathan (Zeena) Hoover and Zachary Hoover; great grandsons: Dustin and Jesse; sisters: Ruth Mann and Nancy Warren; brother Denis (late Diane) Croyle; nephew David (Mary) Mann; great nieces: Merissa (Brian Wiman) Mann and Kristin Mann; great-great niece Mallory; and several more nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Opal Croyle (nee Frank).

Frank was a 1959 graduate of Hammond Tech and was an Army Veteran. Before retirement, Frank worked for Klawinski Heating and Cooling in installation and service. His two greatest joys in life were puzzles and meeting with friends at Commander Restaurant. He will be deeply missed by the staff at the restaurant as well as all of his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Pastor Kevin Groben of South Side Christian Church officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com