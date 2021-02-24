Frank L. Gresser

Aug. 1, 1935 — Feb. 22, 2021

HOBART, IN — Frank L. Gresser, 85, of Hobart IN, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Munster Med Inn in Munster, IN. He was born on August 1, 1935, to the late Frank Sr. and Marie Gresser.

He graduated from Hobart High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Midwest Steel in Portage, IN, for 32 years. Frank was a dedicated member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, Hobart.

Frank was also preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Robert, and niece, Diana Huard.

He is survived by his sisters, Sr. M. Frances O.S.M., of Plainfield, IL, Barbara (Keith) Huard, of Munster, IN, and Marjorie Gresser, Hobart, IN; sister-in-law, Phyllis Gresser, of Portage, IN; nephews: Rob (Valerie) Gresser, Joe (Karlee) Gresser, Chris (Diana) Gresser, Brent Huard and Trever Huard; nieces: Cheri Eriks and Julie Huard; eight great-nephews; 11 great-nieces; one great-great-nephew; and three great-great nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sr. M. Frances (Marian Lake Convent, 16949 S. Drauden Road, Plainfield, IL 60544).