WESTMONT, IL/WHITING - Frank L. Kocsis, 76 of Westmont, IL, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Cordia Senior Living Center, Westmont, IL. He was the beloved son of the late Frank and Mary (Semkovich) Kocsis; cherished brother of Mary Ann (David) Macnak, John (Myra) Kocsis, Janet Kocsis, Louis (Irene) Kocsis and the late Charles Kocsis; dearest uncle to many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.

Visitation on Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Frank Kocsis was born on August 31, 1946 and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1964, and was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He was a retiree of the Commonwealth Edison Generating Plant, Hammond, with a service of 30 years and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Devoted to his family, Frank will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Restoration Fund, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. 219-659-4400.