Dec. 13, 1953 - Sept. 8, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Frank L. Lentner, Jr., 67, of Valparaiso passed away at home Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was born December 13, 1953 to Frank L. and Geraldine (McGee) Lentner, Sr. Frank Jr. made his career as a locomotive engineer with the Norfolk & Southern Railroad. A man of great Christian conviction, Frank served as a loyal believer and witness to Jesus as Lord and Savior. His neighbors could attest to the love in his heart and his sharing spirit.

On June 11, 1994 he married Judith (nee Wegner) Ullery who survives along with his daughters: Heather (Steve) Carrington of MS and Jennifer (Eric) Frahm of IN; step-sons: Terry McGuire, Jr. and Tim (Jolena) McGuire both of IL; siblings: Barbara Inman, Patricia (Mike) Daily, Harold (Carol) Lentner, Mike (Norma) Lentner and Danny (Jennifer) Pettit; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Roy Walter Lentner II, brother, James Lentner and sister, Bonnie Alexander.

A visitation will be held Monday from 2:00–4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 4:00 p.m. and cremation to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Kids Alive International.