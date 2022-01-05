Frank Louis Witt

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Frank Louis Witt of Cedar Lake, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the age of 73.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ellen; children: Michelle (Gary) Murphy, Suzanne (Derek) Gleason, Eric (Nicole) Witt, and Angela (Corey) Steinberg; beloved grandchildren: Gary, Lucas, Ben, Lilly, and Rory; his brother, Robert (Nancy) Witt, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen; sister, Cecilia (Gene) Sobierajski.

Friends may greet the family from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave. ), Cedar Lake. Masks are required for attendance. Military honors will conclude the visitation hours.

Frank was born and raised in Gary, Indiana, served in the army during the Vietnam War and built a successful business from the ground up. He had a great talent for all things mechanical. Frank's biggest loves were his family and friends, whom he enjoyed being with as often as possible.