SCHERERVILLE, IN - Frank M. Barr, age 69, of Schererville, IN, passed away on July 2, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Debbie Barr; sisters: Mary Ann (Gordon) McCallister and Angela (Steven) Morey; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews; mother-in-law, Bertha Ragsdale; sister-in-law, Donna (Stephen) King; and brother-in-law, Tim (Julie) Ragsdale. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Phyllis Barr; nephew, Michael Loftain; father-in-law, Larry Ragsdale; and his beloved Welsh Terrier, Kirby.

Frank was a valued patron of the Lake County Library, who enjoyed nothing more than cracking open a good book. He was an avid sports fan who favored the Chicago Bears, the Purdue Boilermakers (where he spent his college years), and the Chicago Cubs. He worked 26 years for Ultra Foods in Highland, where he met his wife Debbie. Their life together was Frank's greatest joy. Above all else, Frank was a devoted family man. He loved his wife and sisters with all his heart, and his sudden passing is a terrible blow to the family. Frank's wit and charm will be missed everyday. www.fagenmiller.com