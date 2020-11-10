 Skip to main content
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Frank M. Cacich 95, passed away on October 27, 2020. He resided in Merrillville, IN, for the past five years and most of his adult life on the South Side of Chicago. Frank was a WWII Navy Veteran and was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie.

He is survived by his three sons: Frank E. (Ann), Ken, and Dan (Mary); former daughter-in-law Sue Tomes; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and his sisters Kay and Sylvia. He will be remembered by many for his artistic abilities and great stories.

A memorial service will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so.

