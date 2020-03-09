Frank M. Wright

IN LOVING MEMORY ON OUR ANNIVERSARY
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
MARCH 9, 1974
Now whisper softly while others sleep. Our love will always, ever keep. And as the magic stardust soars my heart is ever, always yours.
Miss & love you always, Your "bride", Linda