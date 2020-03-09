Frank M. Wright

Frank M. Wright

Frank M. Wright

IN LOVING MEMORY ON OUR ANNIVERSARY

MARCH 9, 1974

Now whisper softly while others sleep. Our love will always, ever keep. And as the magic stardust soars my heart is ever, always yours.

Miss & love you always, Your "bride", Linda

