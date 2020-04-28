Frank Marovich

Frank was a lifelong member of Holy Angels Cathedral. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School, graduated from Horace Mann High School, and received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University. Frank was a retired chemist from US Steel, coke plant, water lab, with 44 years of service.

Due to the COVID-19 limitations, a private service was held for his family and he was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. His family would love to hear your stories of your time with Frank. You may share them on the Condolences Tab on the funeral home website or mail them to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE: Attn David Marovich (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410) and they will be forwarded to his family.