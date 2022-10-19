Frank Maver, Jr.

Jan. 27, 1936 - Oct. 10, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - He went to heaven after fighting Parkinson's for over 10 years with his wife Helen at his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank Maver, Sr. and Mary (Signorelli) Maver; son Gino Maver; aunt Mary Kamalich; and cousin Mary Ann Korwek.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helen (Badovinac) Maver; son, Pete Maver; Pete's wife, Tammy (Hessler) Maver; and grandchildren; Adam, Marissa, and Andrew Maver; Also, cousin, Anthony Kamalich of Kentucky; and cousins: Audrey Minglin, Tina Olton, and Lori Thomas; Additionally, cousins Marco and Oscar Rosovich in Italy.

Frank came to the United States in 1955 from Italy. He earned his machinist's certificate from Purdue Calumet and worked at Inland Steel for 38 years. Soccer was his passion! The Highland Soccer Club was started in his living room in the 1970s. He coached soccer with his sons on the team through their high school years, then he coached the Highland Honeybees Women's Soccer Team. Frank was a member of Sons of Italy at Villa Cesare in Schererville. He enjoyed traveling and went on trips to Canada, Hawaii, Italy, and Croatia along with many family trips up to Michigan and other parts of the United States.

A memorial service will be at St James Church in Highland (9640 Kennedy Ave.) on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Friends can visit with the family starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by a mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. James Church or to the Northwest Indiana Parkinson's Association, 2927 Jewett Ave., Highland, IN 46322 or online at https://nwiparkinson.org/