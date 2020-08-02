Frank Michael Lorentzen

Mike's family will tell you how he loved the Lord first and his family and friends second. He had a heart for people and if he could help in anyway, he would. He had a gift of being able to fix almost anything. He worked alongside his wife, Cindy, fostering many children. He truly was dedicated to helping to make their lives better. Mike worked at Tony Rizza Cadillac for many years. He loved cars and went every year to the INDY 500 with family and friends. He loved to travel and eat at fine dining restaurants. Mike had a witty sense of humor. Puns were his favorite and his family and friends either got them or scratched their heads trying to figure them out. The more folks scratched, the more he laughed. He was a highly intelligent self-taught man. He rarely couldn't answer a question about anything. He loved to cook and also was an expert at making Gingerbread houses. He made the houses from scratch and wired them with lights. He also made the best fruitcake. This was all done with love to keep his childhood memories alive. Mike's main goal was loving his wife and making her life easier. He never missed a chance to show her how much he cherished her. Mike's biggest worry was leaving her because he was the emotional and physical support for their family. Rest in Peace Mike you earned to Hear "Well done Mike Good and Faithful Servant"