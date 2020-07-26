NOTICE OF CHANGE IN ARRANGEMENTS for Frank "Mickey" Callahan "The Judge", due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, visitation originally scheduled for August 2nd has been canceled. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 3, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Indianapolis Blvd, at 144th St., East Chicago, IN, with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND THERE WILL BE A 100 PERSON LIMIT IN CHURCH. Interment will be private. To share a memory or send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com