Frank "Mickey" "The Judge" Callahan

Born and raised in East Chicago, Mickey was a 1954 graduate of EC Washington High School, Indiana University, Valparaiso University Law School and a U.S. Army Veteran. In 1962 he married the love of his life and best friend Patricia Ann. Mickey practiced law in East Chicago for 59 years and also served East Chicago as its City Judge and Corporation Counsel. He was involved in numerous community, civic, and legal organizations during his lifetime and was active in democratic politics. Mickey's political career began with a challenge, running against a 20-year political icon; with the help and organization of his wife, Pat and her family and friends, Mickey was victorious and became East Chicago's youngest City Judge. As City Judge he was recognized in Jet Magazine as the first white Judge to appoint a black magistrate to his court, Attorney Henry Walker. Mickey had an unsurpassed zest and passion for life; he was an entertaining story-teller extraordinaire, had an unrivaled sense of humor, and was a great cook. Along with his wife, Pat, they were gracious hosts to hundreds of memorable gatherings throughout the years. Mickey was a true East Chicago Legend and will be missed by all who knew him.