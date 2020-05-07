× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Frank Montejano

LANSING, IL — Frank Montejano, 68, of Lansing, formerly of Chicago, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years: Teresa (nee Paredes) Montejano. Loving father of Francisco Montejano, George Montejano, Guadalupe (Juan) Aguado, Maria (Francisco) Arteaga and Elizabeth (Guillermo) Avila. Beloved grandfather of Amber, Francisco G., Fernando, Johnny, Nadya, Magdalena, Teci and Elena. Frank was preceded in death by his son Gabriel Montejano and his parents: Francisco Montejano and Dolores (nee Alamilla) Montejano. Also preceded in death by his siblings: Maria (Vicente) Paredes, Fernando (late Yolanda) Montejano, Blanca (late Arturo) Gante, Carmen (Dario) Perez, Rodolfo Montejano and mother-in-law Guadalupe (Jose) Paredes.

Due to the COVID-19 virus situation, funeral services and burial for Frank will be private. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has reached out to our family to give us comfort, love and support.

Frank was a retired steel mill worker for LTV Steel/Republic Steel. He enjoyed watching wrestling. He was also an avid Chicago Bears fan. He liked collecting baseball hats and small model cars. He touched many young lives as a volunteer youth baseball coach in his younger years. He will always be remembered as playful and young at heart. His wife will always remember taking him to enjoy his favorites, Dunkin Donuts and Heinie's. He enjoyed vacationing with his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com