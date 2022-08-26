 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frank P. Kiefor

  • 0

Frank P. Kiefor

LANSING, IL - Frank P. Kiefor, age 73, resident of Lansing, Illinois passed away on Monday, August 22, peacefully at Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Dorothy (Kaesberg) Kiefor, his four children Ken (Vanessa), April (Nick), Mike (Colleen), Pete, his seven grandchildren, Jenna, Zach, Jacob, Jessi, Callie, Michael, Matthew, and three great grandchildren Addison, Jonny, and Zoey. Frank is also survived by his sister Mary Jo and many extended family members. Frank is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Madge Kiefor.

Frank worked for the United States Post Office as a letter carrier and became union president of NALC Branch 4016 over the course of his 50 year career. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. Frank loved to travel his favorite locations included Las Vegas, Laughlin and Alaska. Frank loved to coach little league baseball culminating in an election to the Lansing Little League Hall of Fame over his 34 years of coaching which included an Illinois State Championship title in 2001 with his Lansing East team. Frank spent many years dedicated to his community including volunteering at the Lansing Food Pantry, Mended Hearts, and also served as a Eucharistic minister.

In honor of Frank's spirit, please come to celebrate his life on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Frank will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the funeral home beginning with 9:15 AM closing prayers then proceeding to Jesus Shepherd Of Souls, (St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church), 768 Lincoln Ave, Calumet City, Illinois for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial with Father Luis Valerio officiating. Frank will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Frank was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts