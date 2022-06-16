WHITING - Frank Pirosko, age 69, of Whiting, IN passed away on June 4, 2022. He is survived by his daughters: Angela Pirosko and Gina (Ryan) Miller; two granddaughters: Gloria and Hannah; two brothers: Dennis (Marietta) Pirosko and Kevin (Lisa) Pirosko; and several nieces and nephews.

Frank graduated from Clark High School in 1970 and went on to obtain various certificates. He worked as a master welder/fabricator/mechanic for many years, until he retired about 10 years ago. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army and as a member of the U.S. Reserves as a Sergeant. Frank was a member of the High Rail Modular Train Club for over 20 years and was an avid collector of model trains. Frank also loved the outdoors. He enjoyed activities such as hockey, hunting, and fishing. Frank was the kind of person who would help anyone, anytime; he would show up ready with a Diet Pepsi in hand.