Frank S. Halcarz, Jr.

Frank S. Halcarz, Jr.

GARY, IN - Frank S. Halcarz, Jr., age 66, of Gary, IN died Thursday, May 14, 2020 unexpectedly at his residence of natural causes. He was born to Frank S. Halcarz, Sr. and Patricia Halcarz on August 21, 1953 in Gary, IN. Frank is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joseph (Cassidy) Halcarz. Frank is survived by his brother, Robert (Pam) Halcarz, sister Patricia (Greg) Witczak, and leaves behind his two children: Frank (Kimberly) Halcarz III, Kelly (Michael) Mucha, and five grandchildren.

Due to current restrictions, a small private service will be held. A memorial celebration will be scheduled in the future when restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so.

Frank loved to sing and help others and he will be missed by the many people whose lives he impacted. He was fortunate to be surrounded by friends who became his family throughout the years.

