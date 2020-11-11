Frank Samano
In Loving Memory Of My Husband, Frank Samano.
On His 14th Anniversary In Heaven.
"En mi corazon siempre," Wife, Gloria Samano
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Frank Samano
In Loving Memory Of My Husband, Frank Samano.
On His 14th Anniversary In Heaven.
"En mi corazon siempre," Wife, Gloria Samano
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.