Frank Smagacz

HEGEWISCH - Frank R. Smagacz, age 85, late of Hegewisch, IL, passed away September 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Szarek) for 62 years. Loving father of Frank (Fran) Smagacz, Stephen (Arleen) Smagacz, Elaine (Ralph) Antuna and Julie (Jeff) Petersen; Cherished grandfather of Peter Smagacz, Brandon Antuna, Chris Petersen, Audrey Petersen and the late Sydney Smagacz. Devoted son of the late Edward and late Sylvia Smagacz; Dear brother of the late Edward (late Lena) Smagacz. Fond brother-in-law of Maryann (late Melvin) Vranicar and Susan (late Daniel) Lizdas. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served as a Corporal E3, a magna cum laude graduate of Upper Iowa University, a longtime Scoutmaster of Troop 3720, a longtime lector and active member of St. Columba Church, a past Grand Knight of General Pulaski K of C, an avid fisherman and a member of the Wolf Lake Rod & Gun Club. Visitation Wednesday 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services Thursday, September 9, 2021, 10:00 AM, prayers from ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Our Lady of Nazareth Parrish (Annunciata Church). Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com