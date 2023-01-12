May 12, 1941—Jan. 8, 2023

OGDEN DUNES, IN—Frank Stimson, age 81 of Ogden Dunes Indiana passed away January 8, 2023. He was born in Gary, Indiana. Graduated from William A. Wirt High School. Attended Indiana University. Owner of Central Tire for 35 years, Lake Station, IN.

He is preceded in death by his mother Margaret Hess and father Frank Stimson.

He is survived by his wife Geri Stimson, two children Melissa Dubie, Bloomington, IN (David Dubie) and Frank Stimson, New York, NY. Brother Bill Hess (Glenna), brother in-law Michael Metts (Sharon Hartzel), as well as nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his love of golf, boating on Lake Michigan, traveling, The Chicago Bears, and Blue Bell ice cream.

A celebration of life will take place at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion (100 Riverwalk Drive, Portage, IN) on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 12:00 noon with a light lunch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Ogden Dunes Lions Club.