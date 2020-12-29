Frank Vasquez

A true patriarch, he was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife, being surrounded by his children and grandchildren, and hosting many, many family events over the years with extended family and friends. Frank was passionate about jogging and exercising which he did faithfully every day. He enjoyed keeping his yard looking the best on the block and was a die-hard Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears Fan. Frank was incredibly loved by so many people and will always be remembered for his big heart, quick wit, sarcastic come backs, the many funny faces he'd make, and how he loved boasting about his "GI" house. Frank was a genuine, great, loving individual and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.