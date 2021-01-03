HAMMOND, IN - Frank Vasquez of Hammond, IN, 76 years of age, passed away on December 24, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Frank, the youngest of five children, was born in Chicago, IL, and grew up in East Chicago, IN. He was a 1963 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School where he played football in his sophmore and junior years (1961-1962); and was an avid Senators sports fan, even after graduation. He served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967; and retired from BP Amoco as a Board Field Operator on September 1, 2006. Frank married his best friend and love of his life, Mary Sandoval, in 1970 and their love continued to grow every single day of their fifty years together. God blessed them with two children: Frank and Laura.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; son, Frank Vasquez, and daughter, Laura Vasquez-Alvarado (Guadalupe); grandchildren: Victoria Wilson, Marisa, Jorden, Madison, Mia Vasquez, Julien, Jaylen, Alyana Alvarado, and his loyal furbaby, Baylee; brothers: Raul (Josephine) and Ruben (Carmen) Vasquez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Esther Vasquez; brother, Charles Vasquez; sister, Sylvia (late Lloyd) Vines, and special niece, Veronica Vasquez.