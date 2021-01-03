HAMMOND, IN - Frank Vasquez of Hammond, IN, 76 years of age, passed away on December 24, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.
Frank, the youngest of five children, was born in Chicago, IL, and grew up in East Chicago, IN. He was a 1963 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School where he played football in his sophmore and junior years (1961-1962); and was an avid Senators sports fan, even after graduation. He served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967; and retired from BP Amoco as a Board Field Operator on September 1, 2006. Frank married his best friend and love of his life, Mary Sandoval, in 1970 and their love continued to grow every single day of their fifty years together. God blessed them with two children: Frank and Laura.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; son, Frank Vasquez, and daughter, Laura Vasquez-Alvarado (Guadalupe); grandchildren: Victoria Wilson, Marisa, Jorden, Madison, Mia Vasquez, Julien, Jaylen, Alyana Alvarado, and his loyal furbaby, Baylee; brothers: Raul (Josephine) and Ruben (Carmen) Vasquez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Esther Vasquez; brother, Charles Vasquez; sister, Sylvia (late Lloyd) Vines, and special niece, Veronica Vasquez.
A true patriarch, he was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife, being surrounded by his children and grandchildren, and hosting many, many family events over the years with extended family and friends. Frank was passionate about jogging and exercising which he did faithfully every day. He enjoyed keeping his yard looking the best on the block and was a die-hard Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears Fan. Frank was incredibly loved by so many people and will always be remembered for his big heart, quick wit, sarcastic come backs, the many funny faces he'd make, and how he loved boasting about his "GI" house. Frank was a genuine, great, loving individual and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services were held on Thursday December 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) Griffith. Burial followed at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary. Friends met with the family on Wednesday December 30, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Eulogy was read by nephew, Alberto Alfaro, Jr.