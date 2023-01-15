WHITING, IN - Frank W. Sperka, 78 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the early morning of Monday, January 9, 2023 at the home of his daughter. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Janet (nee Yusko); loving father of Kristin (Matthew) Newsham; dearest brother of Thomas (Francine) Sperka and the late Mary Ann Sperka; dearest brother-in-law of Carol (Jerome) Balcerak, Nancy (Ralph) Serafin and Laura (late Fred) Ehlers; many dear nieces, nephews and cousins and his adoring canine companion, Benji.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:00am to time of services. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Frank Sperka was born on July 27, 1944 to Milton and Adeline (Moytka) Sperka. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Hammond Technical High School, Class of 1962. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and was a retiree of the BP (Amoco) Whiting Business Unit. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling (300 game!), participating with the Amoco Mixed Bowling League. Devoted to his family, Frank will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.