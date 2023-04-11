Oct. 31, 1933 - April 5, 2023
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL - Frank William Rhein, age 89, of Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Beloved husband of Joanne Rhein nee. Frederick. Loving father of Charles (Renee) Rhein, Lori (Michael) Wilt, Cheryl Wallek, Bruce (Youngson) Rhein, James Scott Rhein, and David (Kimberly) Rhein. Cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Roy Rhein. Frank will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial Gathering to be held at a later date. Inunrment at Abraham Lincoln National - Elwood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Smits - Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, Illinois. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com