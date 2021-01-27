Frank X. Kaslewicz

DYER, IN FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL — Frank X. Kaslewicz, 87, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Arlene (nee Graczyk) Kaslewicz, and his children, Jodi (Glen) Letourneau, Joy (Chris) Butler and Joel (Lynn) Kaslewicz; and his sister, Esther (Ray) Robinson. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, John and Celia Kaslewicz; brothers, John and Henry; sister, Alice (Mike) Pietrzak; and sister-in-law, Zel Kaslewicz.

Frank graduated from Bowen High School in Chicago, class of 1951, served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, after which he attended Indiana University.

He dearly loved his grandchildren: Jake, Luke, Ella and Maia Kaslewicz, and Josh, Lauren and Sydney Butler. He enjoyed gardening, movies and volunteering at church and Camp Quality Illinois.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial service will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd St., Calumet City, IL. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to a charity of choice. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact us at 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.