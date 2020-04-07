Franklin "Bud" Griffith

PARIS, TN - Franklin "Bud" Griffith, age 79 formerly of Griffith, IN, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at AHC of Paris, TN.

Bud Griffith was born January 21, 1941 in Gary, IN to the late Raymond Griffith and the late Velma Griffith. He is survived by two sisters: Glenda Newton of TN and Patricia Miller of NV; one brother, James Griffith of IN; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents, Bud was also preceded in death by two sisters: Elizabeth Murphy and Louise Schammert.

Mr. Griffith was a Vietnam War Veteran and a retired dental technician.

