Franklin 'Frank' William Cress

MUNSTER, IN — Franklin "Frank" William Cress, 66, of Munster, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Frank is survived by his wife of 30 years, Candi Dines-Cress; children, Angella Cress-Kuryga (Tim), of Crown Point, Anthony "Tony" Cress and Adam Cress, both of Munster; grandchildren, Cayla, Kyle and Cole Cress, of Crown Point; siblings, Tommy Hammock (Martha), of OH, Rose Kelly, of IA, and Mary Leggins, of Nashville, IN; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, McKinley and Cora Cress, and his in-laws, Jack and Dorothy Dines.

Frank worked for Turrett Steel for over 30 years and recently retired from ELG Metals in Chicago. He was an avid Cubs fan and Ford man through and through. Frank had a passion for repairing cars and small engines. He enjoyed this pastime like no other.

A Celebration of Life will take place at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required, and there will be a limit of 25 people at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family or American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Visit www.hillsidefhcares.com.