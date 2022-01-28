Franklin L. Herr

Jan. 18, 1942 - Jan. 21, 2022

KOUTS, IN - Franklin L. Herr, 80, of Kouts passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born January 18, 1942 in Nappanee, IN to Willard & Maxine (Brock) Herr, graduated from Culver High School and served proudly with the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam from 1963-67. Frank made his career as a Machinist with McGill Manufacturing Bearing Division for 39 years retiring in 2006.

On April 1, 1967 he married Carmen "June" Peterson who survives along with their children: Lucille (David) Trumbo of Kouts, William Herr of Kouts & James Herr of Westville; siblings: Lois Banta of Texas, Carol Connors of Arizona, Margaret (Kent) Hollingsworth of Chicago, George (Dianne) Herr of Knox & Gary (Pat) Herr of Kokomo; grandchildren: Ericka, Mathew, Rebbecka & Yeni (Jon); great-grandchildren: Breana, Lucas, Kahleesi & Luna; and great-great granddaughter, Emyrson. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: David, Lloyd, Don, & Ned Herr, and sister, Kay Peterson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts.