May 11, 1937 - April 12, 2023

LAKELAND, FL - Franklin Lee Carroll of Lakeland, FL passed away on April 12, 2023, at the age of 85 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. He was born on May 11th, 1937, in Hammond, IN. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1955.

He worked as a high school teacher in the subjects of geography, US history, world history and government at Hammond High School from 1961 until his retirement in 1996.

He was actively involved in coaching soccer from 1969 until 1982 at Purdue University Calumet (now Northwest) and from 1968 to 1994 at Hammond High School. He helped to found and lead the Northwest Indiana Youth Soccer Association until his retirement in 1996 as a president, secretary and coach.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Majewski Carroll; sons Donald and Edward Carroll; and daughters Catherine Carroll and Alicia Wright. He also has four grandchildren surviving him: Jennifer Carroll, Timothy Carroll, Faye Davis and Alexis Madson. He additionally is survived by two great-grandsons Kierin and Ronan Johnson.

Franklin was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Purdue University Calumet (now Northwest) Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. He is known as the "Father of Youth Soccer" in the Northwest Indiana region due to being one of the first to organize local soccer clubs in Northwest Indiana. This led to the establishment of its first soccer organization: the Northwest Indiana Youth Soccer Association. He grew up economically challenged and was only able to attend Columbia University through a full scholarship earned via his high academic grades at Hammond High School, where he was the salutatorian in 1955.

Franklin was very devoted to Northwest Indiana. He married his wife, Sally, a fellow Hammond native, on September 4, 1959, and reared his family in Northwest Indiana. He could have gone anywhere in the country to teach, but his heart belonged in Hammond. He actively participated in local sport organizations and events at Hammond High School and Purdue University Calumet (Northwest). One of his favorite activities was to drive through Hammond neighborhoods and reminisce about Hammond's history and childhood memories with his children or anyone willing to listen.