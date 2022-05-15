Franklyn J. Chavez, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Franklyn is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Dawna; daughters: Misty (Brent)Theodore and Malisa Chavez; son, Mark (Kara) Chavez; grandchildren: Zachary, Samantha (fiance, Will), Ashland (Dylan), Nick, Amber, Alexis and Eric; and 15 precious great-grandchildren. Special thank you to Sandy and Michael Spraggins for loving support.

Preceded by his parents; and two brothers.

Franklyn retired from LTV Steel with 44 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Echo Hospice of Indiana www.echohospice.com. Services entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home.