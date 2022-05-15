 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franklyn J. Chavez

Franklyn J. Chavez, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Franklyn is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Dawna; daughters: Misty (Brent)Theodore and Malisa Chavez; son, Mark (Kara) Chavez; grandchildren: Zachary, Samantha (fiance, Will), Ashland (Dylan), Nick, Amber, Alexis and Eric; and 15 precious great-grandchildren. Special thank you to Sandy and Michael Spraggins for loving support.

Preceded by his parents; and two brothers.

Franklyn retired from LTV Steel with 44 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Echo Hospice of Indiana www.echohospice.com. Services entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home.

