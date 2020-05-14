× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fred C. Cicco

VALPARAISO, IN — Fred C. Cicco, 69, of Valparaiso passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Fred was born on June 19, 1950, in San Mango d'Aquino, a hilly region of Calabria, Italy. The family journeyed through Ellis Island when he was a year old, and he became a U.S. citizen, raised in Gary, IN. After graduation from Lew Wallace ('68), Fred served in the Army National Guard and began working at many trades, including USS, car salesman, ad sales rep for Post Tribune, owner of a health foods store, running a Cicco's dry cleaners/tailors in Valpo, restauranteur (Fred's Really Good Stuff), movie/TV "extra", and working in the family business, John Cicco's Menswear, and his corporate graphics division, ID Plus Mktg. Fred loved to learn and bring ideas to fruition.

Fred is preceded in death by his beloved mama and papa, Marta and John Cicco; his brother, John, and his niece, Marianne Popp. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; sisters, Theresa Cicco and Tina (Brian) Popp; son, Angelo (Kelly) Cicco of Valparaiso; daughter, Crissy (Kevin) Mulroy of New Jersey; and stepson, Ryan Exley of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Violet and Vincent Cicco, Wes, Cal, and Mae Mulroy, and Avery and Gavin Exley; and his niece, Gloria (Bobby) Morris, plus many cousins. Family was everything and he was so proud of each one.