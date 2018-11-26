DEMOTTE, IN - Fred Dale Evans, age 84 of DeMotte, IN, passed away at Aperion Care Center on November 21, 2018. He was born July 10, 1934 in Attica, Indiana the son of Ruble N. and Belva (Williams) Evans, both deceased.
Fred attended Illiana Christian High School, Class of 1952. He married the love of his life, Ruth Terborg on March 23, 1956 in DeMotte, IN. Fred retired from Nipsco where he was an instructor at the training center and previously a meter reader and gas serviceman for 36 years. After he retired, he worked for Jackson Funeral Service for over 10 years. He is a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Fred was a member of the First Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte where he served as an elder, deacon, and Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed fishing, wood working, telling jokes, and traveling.
Fred is survived by his wife: Ruth Evans of DeMotte, IN; children: Dale Evans of Tennessee; Karen Dengate of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; sister: Dorothy Jacobsma. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Nancy Evans; and sister: Betty Beyler.
Friends may call at the First Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte, IN on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. A Funeral Service will follow at First Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte, IN on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Laryn Zoerhof officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to DeMotte Christian School. To send flowers or share a memory with the Evans family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com