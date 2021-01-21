Mar. 15, 1944 - Jan. 19, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Fred E. Oestreich, 76, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021. He was born March 15, 1944 to Charles and Mary Etta (Waggle) Oestreich and attended Washington Township School.

Fred was a longtime and beloved mechanic at Ernie's Shell Station for nearly four decades, where he also became a master tow truck driver. Generations of Valparaiso drivers were rescued by Fred's skills which always came with a free dose of his homespun charm. Fred was a member of Valparaiso First Christian Church, D.O.C.

On July 2, 1988 he married Sally Nickles Handley who survives along with his children: Freddie Charles Oestreich (Chrissy Bonick) of Michigan City and Sheila (Jimmy) Howard of Rensselaer; step-sons: Clifford Handley, Billy Handley, Jr. and Dean Handley; siblings: Charles (Cheryl) Oestreich, Robert Oestreich, Sharon Witkowski, Linda (Tom) Johnson, Dan (Nanci) Oestreich, Doretta (John) Hawkins, Sarah Grcich and Kathy (Ron) Hatchett; grandchildren: Rachael and Devin Oestreich, Cory Hayes and Jeremy Howard; step-grandchildren: Courtney, Austin, Christina, Tabitha, Billy III, Josh and Evelyn; great-grandchildren: Bailey and Chevelle; and many step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Ronnie, and brother-in-law Michael Grcich.

Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the funeral home with burial following at Graceland Cemetery.