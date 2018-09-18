PORTAGE, IN - Fred 'Fritz' Braun, age 82, of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018. He was born on April 25, 1936 in Gary, IN to Fred and Lena (Wildermuth) Braun.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Judith (Hanson) Braun; sons, David (Christy) and Aaron (Jennifer) Braun; grandsons, Landen and Jayden Braun; siblings, Katy Freels, Elmer 'Al' Braun, Evelyn O'Connor and Brenda Coapstick; and many nieces, nephews and loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cynthia Braun; siblings, Mike Braun, Sam Braun, Frieda Gerber and Norma Braun.
Fred retired after 44 years of service at LTV Tin Mill in East Chicago, IN. He was a bus captain for the Emmanuel Baptist Church in South Haven for over 30 years. Fred was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He was very generous with his time and money wherever possible. He loved his grandchildren and his family.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor John Allen officiating. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made in Fred's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.