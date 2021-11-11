Fred Gaylon Thomas

Jan. 14, 1945 — Nov. 7, 2021

MONTICELLO, IN — Fred Gaylon Thomas, 76, of Monticello passed away at 6:17 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East Hospital of Lafayette.

He was born on Sunday, January 14, 1945, in Huntingdon, Tennessee, to the late Levi and Gladys (Fuller) Thomas. On June 28, 1987, in Crown Point he married Nancy Petersen; she survives.

Fred was born and raised in Tennessee and moved to Northwest Indiana when he was fourteen.

He was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam Era.

Fred and his wife, Nancy, were over the road truck drivers and had several adventures.

He retired from the road in 2000.

Fred loved to build model cars in his spare time.

He also loved mowing his yard, washing his truck, and shining his boots.

Fred had a deep love for his Lord and would want all his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to find Jesus and always trust Him.