Fred Gaylon Thomas
Jan. 14, 1945 — Nov. 7, 2021
MONTICELLO, IN — Fred Gaylon Thomas, 76, of Monticello passed away at 6:17 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East Hospital of Lafayette.
He was born on Sunday, January 14, 1945, in Huntingdon, Tennessee, to the late Levi and Gladys (Fuller) Thomas. On June 28, 1987, in Crown Point he married Nancy Petersen; she survives.
Fred was born and raised in Tennessee and moved to Northwest Indiana when he was fourteen.
He was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam Era.
Fred and his wife, Nancy, were over the road truck drivers and had several adventures.
He retired from the road in 2000.
Fred loved to build model cars in his spare time.
He also loved mowing his yard, washing his truck, and shining his boots.
Fred had a deep love for his Lord and would want all his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to find Jesus and always trust Him.
His one wish is there is no fighting among anyone and not to be selfish and to just love.
Surviving are wife, Nancy J. Thomas of Monticello; eleven children: Samantha Sexton of Kansas, Candace (husband Richard) Robinson, Patrick Thomas, Susan (husband John) Doeing, and Jay Tinnell, all of Indiana, Lori Tinnell, Kristine (husband James) Ortiz, both of Kentucky, Todd (wife Carly) Petersen, Alexis (husband Rikk) Barnes, Amanda King, and Cathie Watkins, all of Indiana; forty – three grandchildren; thirty – three great grandchildren; one sister, Gladys Myrtle Wilcox of New York; two brothers, Levi Edward "Elmer" Thomas of Tennessee, and Carl David Thomas of Indiana; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Gladys (Fuller) Thomas; two sisters-in-law, Madge , and Linda Thomas; and one brother-in-law, Paul Wilcox.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m., to 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at the MILLER-ROSCKA FUNERAL HOME of Monticello. Celebration of Life Service will be at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021.
Burial with Full Military Rites by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard of Monticello will follow at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorials may be given to the Family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or can be mailed to the MILLER-ROSCKA FUNERAL HOME, 6368 E. US 24, Monticello, IN, 47960.
MILLER-ROSCKA FUNERAL HOME is honored to be assisting the Family.