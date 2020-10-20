VALPARAISO, IN - Fred J. DeBruzzi, age 98, a resident of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was born September 13, 1922 in Ashland, WI, the son of John DeBruzzi and Laura (Ritchie) DeBruzzi.

He attended the University of Florida, where he enlisted as an Aviation Cadet in the U.S. Army Air Corps, won his pilot's wings and the rank of Lt. He served over four years in WWII, was recalled to active duty serving more than 3-1/2 years in the Korean War. Fred was the recipient of numerous citations and decorations for his wartime service, attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel, USAF. He retired after more than 30 years with the McGill MFG Co as Manager of Distributor Sales. Fred was a member of the McGill Management Club, the McGill 30 Year Club, the Valparaiso Elks, a past President of the Valparaiso Kiwanis Club and a contributing editor to the Industrial Distributor News.

His principal hobby was flying. Fred continued flying out of the O'Hare Air Reserve Base. He also owned his own private plane which he used for personal pleasure and some company travel.