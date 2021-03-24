Fred J. Gericke

Dec. 18, 1921 — Mar. 16, 2021

Fred J. Gericke, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Fred was born in Waukesha, WI, on December 18, 1921, to Frederick and Josephine Gericke. Fred is survived by his children: Fritz (Patty) Gericke, Sally Schlesinger, Tim (Cheri) Gericke, Greg (Beth) Gericke and Joann (Joe) DeLaurentis; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Lee; daughter, Sharon Swearengin; sons, Michael Gericke and Sam Gericke; and granddaughter, Tracy Flynn.

Fred and Lee raised their eight children in Lansing, IL. Fred and Lee moved to Tampa, Florida, in July 1984. Fred moved back to the Region in December 2018. Fred was a World War II Navy veteran. He served in a lighter-than-air blimp squadron in Panama.

Cremation will take place with a memorial and burial at a later date.