Mar. 22, 1940 - April 3, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Fred J. Peters, age 83 of Munster, IN passed away at home with his family by his side on April 3, 2023. He is survived and treasured by his wife, Pat Peters; daughter, Tammy Peters (Terence Bobbe); son, Tim Peters (Maria Rosa); grandchildren: Victor Zerngast (late Marquita Sanders, Mario Zerngast (Amie); great grandchildren: Bella and Ava Zerngast; brother-in-law, Ed Ryan; sisters-in-law, Kathy Bernicky and Pat Randall; many nieces, nephews and Club friends; beloved grand dog, Nayla; and extended family in Argentina.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Monday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service.

Fred was blessed with lifelong friends, Bob and Judy Pitts and Ron and Shirley Zochalsky. Fred was 17 and Pat 14 when they met and fell fast in love. At age 19, Fred started working at Interlake (Acme Steel) Steel retiring after more than 34 years of selfless grinding work. As a Husband and Father, we know you gave us your All and for that we feel that we have enough Love for a Lifetime.

Finally, Fred's ONLY flaw was being a lifelong Packers fan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to humaneindiana.org or Humane Indiana Resale 8149 Kennedy Ave. Highland, IN 46322 in Honor of Fred J. Peters. www.kishfuneralhome.net